Chandel (Manipur) [India], March 28 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Saturday seized an illegal consignment of smuggled Burmese Teak Wood worth approximately Rs 1.6 crores near Bongmol village of Chandel district.

According to the Assam Rifles, the recovered items and carriers have been handed over to the concerned department.

