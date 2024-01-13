Karimganj (Assam) [India], January 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Saturday apprehended two drug peddlers and seized 22,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.8 crore from General Area Patharkandi, under Patharkandi police station in Assam's Karimganj district.

Apart from the Yaba tablets, the Assam Rifles also seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 10,500, and a mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 was also recovered from the drug peddlers.

According to the information received from the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (HQ IGAR) (East), a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Assam Police on the basis of credible information after which the arrest was made.

The peddlers along with seized contents were handed over to Patharkandi Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier this month, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police recovered over 1 kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets and apprehended one person.

"A total of 1.137 kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets of approximate cost Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from the bordering area of Assam and Manipur," said officials.

The apprehended person, along with the seized drugs, was handed over to Jiribam Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

