Shivasagar (Assam) [India], April 16 (ANI): At least one Assam Rifles personnel was injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed a vehicle of the security force at Namdang area in Margherita bordering Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the officials said.

According to the officials, the injured personnel have been airlifted for treatment.

"A vehicle-mounted patrol of three vehicles of Assam Rifles moving from Changlang towards Margherita was ambushed by unknown personnel near Namdhang at around 8:30 am on April 16," the officials said.

The officials further said that the troops retaliated and thwarted the ambush and in the process, one person sustained gunshot wounds.

"The individual has been evacuated to Military Hospital Jorhat and his condition is stable," they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

