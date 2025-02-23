Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 23 (ANI): Addressing hundreds of karyakartas, in Guwahati, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday underscored the significance of 'Panch Parivartan'--five key transformations essential for societal progress.

He outlined social harmony, family values, environmental protection, Swadeshi practices, and civic duties as fundamental pillars of change.

In his speech, he emphasized the importance of fostering friendship and unity among different communities, castes, religions, regions, and languages for achieving a harmonious society.

Bhagwat made a significant remark, stating that all Hindu temples, water bodies, and cremation grounds should be unified in spirit through mutual respect and cooperation.

He further mentioned that promoting family values within one's household would guide society in the right direction.

Bhagwat also highlighted the collective responsibility of society in environmental conservation, emphasizing actions such as water conservation, lessening plastic use, and planting trees.

He stressed that every Indian household should embrace Swadeshi practices in their language, attire, food, housing, and travel.

Bhagwat encouraged everyone to reduce the use of foreign languages in daily life and to converse in their native language.

RSS chief pointed out that as far as our civic duties are concerned, we should follow all rules and regulations of the state, at the same time, every citizen has to also adhere to traditional social moral norms for the betterment of society which are not mentioned in any civic rule book.

The event was also attended by Bhupesh Sharma, the Sanghchalak of the Uttar Assam Prant, and Guruprasad Medhi, the Sanghchalak of the Guwahati Mahanagar unit of RSS along with thousands of Sangh Karyakartas.

Earlier on February 2020, while addressing the gathering at the Pravesh Utsav program of the renovated 'Keshav Kunj' in New Delhi, the RSS Chief underlined the symbolic importance of the building's grandeur, stating that it should reflect the organisation's commitment to its ideals and the transformative impact of its work.

Reflecting on the Sangh's journey, Bhagwat cautioned that while circumstances may change, the RSS's direction and core values must remain steadfast.

The new headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), 'Keshav Kunj,' has been completed in Delhi. (ANI)

