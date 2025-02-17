Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): Assam Police have formed a Special Investigation Taskforce to probe against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheik, and others allegedly linked with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a copy of the order on social media platform X and wrote that the police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation.

"Pursuant to the registration of the case, the DGP, Assam Police, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation," Assam CM wrote on X.

This comes after a case was registered against Tauqeer Sheik and others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said earlier on Monday.

Taking to his X, Assam CM Sarma wrote. "In pursuance of the Cabinet decision taken yesterday, Assam Police has lodged an FIR and the same had been registered against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others."

The FIR was filed following a decision of the state Cabinet held on February 16, the Assam Chief Minister said.

This issue of Gogoi and his wife's alleged links to a Pakistani national as claimed by Assam CM Himanta Sarma has snowballed into a major controversy.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The way senior Congress leader and deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi's connection with George Soros' foundation is coming to light, as well as his conversation at the Pakistan Embassy, is worrying."

In retaliation to BJP offensive against his family, Gaurav Gogoi has attacked the CM saying that something was bothering the CM and it is natural because he is scared.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Gogoi said that the CM kept 'changing' his stand every day out of fear. He stated that he is in fear about the elections and knows that he will lose his post.

"People of Assam saw the CM's face yesterday. Look at his eyes, it was clear that something was amiss. There is something that is bothering the CM and it is natural because he is scared. He changes his stand every day out of fear. Congress' stand is clear. If they have to investigate anything, they can. We stand firm," Gogoi said addressing the conference.

The issue has pitted Gaurav Gogoi, the son of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi against CM Sarma ahead of the elections in the state due next year. (ANI)

