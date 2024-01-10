Udalguri (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): A solar-powered electric fence has been installed in Assam's Udalguri district to mitigate human-elephant conflict (HEC) in the region.

The Forest Department in association with 'The Aaranyak' a Guwahati based wildlife NGO has installed the seven-kilometre-long community-managed single-strand solar-powered fence.

The fence aims to protect the property and livelihood of about 170 families and around 500 bighas of cropland in Kundarbil village.

The solar-powered electric fence, a proven tool for mitigation of HEC, was formally handed over to the community during a recently held inauguration ceremony. This solar fence installation has been funded by the SBI Foundation under a project on mitigating HEC in the region.

The Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) chairman of Kundarbil, Patrosh Daimary, inaugurated the fence in the presence of around 100 people at Rupa LP School, number 3 Kundarbil ground.

He expressed his gratitude to Aaranyak and the Forest Department for providing support for mitigating HEC and safeguarding people's well-being.

According to locals, herd elephants from the nearby forest often come out in search of food.

Aaranyak's solar fence expert Anjan Baruah led the installation of the single-strand fence with support from Aaranyak's Abhijit Saikia, Mandeep Basumatary, Dibakar Nayak, and Bikash Tossa, along with the villagers.During the inauguration, Baruah interacted with the villagers and explained in detail how to maintain the fence to ensure longevity and promote human-elephant coexistence.

An MOU was signed between the solar fence committee, the Forest Department and Aaranyak before handing over the fence to the community.

A team from the Forest Department led by Bir Bahadur Mogor from Shantipur Beat, VDP Secretaries Tanka Bahadur Sonar and Dhan Kumar Ray, and social worker Sanjay Daimary attended the meeting held for the inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by Rabiya Daimari, Reshma Narzary, Rupam Gayary and Pradeep Barman of Aaranyak.

The meeting was presided over by Raju Ray and moderated by Krishna Darjee of the solar fence committee. (ANI)

