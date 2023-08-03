Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): Assam State Cabinet on Wednesday took several decisions in the field of education, tourism, industry, sports and others.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu told ANI, "The state cabinet had decided to upgrade 116 tea garden model schools as government schools, to conduct TET cum recruitment examination for recruiting teachers in the secondary level schools, to form Governing body in engineering colleges, polytechnics in the state, to appoint head teacher in the primary schools etc."

On the other hand, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the state cabinet had decided to provide subsidies on bank loans to purchase vehicles for government employees, to send recommendations to the centre to list the state-listed OBC communities in the centre list adding that the, the Tourism Information Officer and Assistant Tourism Information Officer will be designated as Tourism Development Officer and Assistant Tourism Development Officer.

Assam Industries and Commerce, Sports Minister Bimal Bora said, "For development in the industry sector in the state, the Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to sign MoUs with five companies worth around Rs 3000 crore which will generate 4750 employment."

Earlier, the state government signed MoUs with eight companies worth Rs 8000 crore.

Bimal Bora also said, "A world-class Badminton centre will be established in North Guwahati and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the centre on August 11."

Besides this, several other important decisions were also taken in the cabinet meet-- Rs 2,930 crore granted for five mega industrial parks, new schedule of offences included to check corruption, proposal to make Sanskrit compulsory for BAMS admissions.

Further important decisions taken were uniformity as per the National Medical Commission that will benefit faculty in medical colleges. Reforms in the recruitment of teachers and principals and MoU to set up EV charging stations in the State.

Other important decisions taken were Constituting governing bodies in engineering colleges and polytechnics, reforms in the recruitment of teachers and principals and new scheme for permanent state government employees to purchase vehicles. (ANI)

