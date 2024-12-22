Udalguri (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): The stepbrother was arrested in Udalguri district's Tangla town for allegedly killing his two minor siblings who have been missing since December 20, police said.

The bodies of two minor siblings, students of Class 5 and Class 6, were recovered on Saturday near a river in the Batabari area of Tangla.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Sarma (18), who slit the throats of his minor siblings, and the weapon of offence (short sword) has been seized, a senior police officer said.

Police said the deceased, were born to their father Mahendra Sarma's second wife.

According to police, the minor victims who were students of Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalay of Tangla area, had gone missing since December 20 when they were on their way to school.

Udalguri Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushkin Jain told ANI that the accused stepbrother Neeraj has confessed his crime and will be produced before the magistrate.

"We received information on December 20 that two minors had gone missing while they were on their way to school. After receiving the information, we launched a search operation. On December 21 morning we received information that the bodies of two unidentified minors in school uniform were found near a jungle area and our police team immediately reached the spot and identified the missing boys," Pushkin Jain said.

"We immediately started our investigation and a CID team, forensic team from Guwahati also arrived here. We identified some suspected people and detained them. Later we came to know that, the victim's father's first wife's son Neeraj Sarma had murdered his stepbrothers. During interrogation, he confessed his crime. On the basis of his statement, we recovered the weapon and a motorcycle which were used in the crime," he added.

The SP of Udalguri district further said that the main motive of the crime is that, the accused Neeraj Sarma wants to take some attention from his father, but Neeraj thinks that he and his mother were not given attention and he feels some negligence from his stepmother and father.

"He thought that if he killed his stepbrothers, then his family would likely pay attention to him. On this idea, he planned and executed the crime. During the investigation, we found that no other person was involved in this crime. Only Neeraj Sarma had made all this plan. We have registered a case and started further investigation. We will try to submit the chargesheet as soon as possible with scientific evidence," Jain added. (ANI)

