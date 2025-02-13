Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested from Chennai a terrorist actively associated with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen. This comes as a major success under Operation Praghat, which targets fundamentalist networks and Global Terrorist Organisations (GTO) nationwide.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Abu Salam Ali.

Assam Police STF chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta said that in the ongoing operation PRAGHAT of Assam police, another important member of ABT and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen has been picked up.

"We had sent an STF team to Chennai, and with the active cooperation and assistance from Tamil Nadu police and Andhra Pradesh police, an active member of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Abu Salam Ali, who is from Assam and who was hiding in Chennai, has been picked up," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mahanta said.

Guided by intelligence inputs and reinforced by technical support, the Assam STF, with the active collaboration of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Police, launched a planned operation in the early hours of February 12.

"Their efforts culminated in the successful capture of a key operative, Abu Salam Ali, son of Kuddus Ali, hailing from Khudigaon Part-II under Bilasipara police station in Dhubri district, Assam. He was apprehended in Chennai, under Semmencherry Police Station, marking yet another decisive strike against anti-national networks," Rajib Saikia, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police said.

"The arrested individual has been identified as an active member of the ABT and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, with close ties to previously apprehended operatives from Kokrajhar and Dhubri, who were taken into custody by STF Assam for their involvement in the same extremist case," the Assam Police CPRO said.

The Assam police said the accused had been on the run since December 17, 2024, evading law enforcement.

"However, his attempts to stay hidden came to an end with this well-executed operation. Investigations have uncovered that the arrested operative played a crucial role in the conspiracy, working in close coordination with Nur Islam Mandal and Shahinur Islam aimed at strengthening extremist factions. Their intent was unmistakable--to undermine national security, disturb peace, and endanger India's sovereignty," Saikia said in a release.

He further said that this arrest represents yet another significant stride in breaking the network of radical elements determined to spread unrest and threaten the nation's integrity.

The person was arrested in connection with STF under sections 61(2), 147, 148, 149 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), R/W sections 10, 13, 16, 18, 18B, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, R/W section 12(1)(a) of the Passport Act, 1967.

Added sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA, sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Act, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, and sections 13 and 14 of the Foreigners Act.

The operation was led by Deputy SP STF Satyendra Singh Hazari, APS, under the guidance of IGP (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta. (ANI)

