Karimganj (Assam) [India], January 9 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police and Karimganj district police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 100 crores in Karimganj district on Tuesday.

The security personnel also arrested four people. 5.1 kg of heroin and 64,000 Yaba tablets were recovered in total. Four packets of foreign-brand cigarettes were also found and seized.

A joint team of STF and Karimganj district police led by STF DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Karimganj district Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Protim Das launched an operation in the Suprakandi area under Nilam Bazar police station.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) said that the team intercepted an SUV in the area.

"During the search, we recovered 5.1 kg of heroin and 64,000 Yaba tablets. Four packets of foreign cigarettes have also been found and seized. We have also arrested four people," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The arrested persons were identified as Nur Ahmed (driver) from Patharkandi in Karimganj district, Zosangliani, Ramngheaka and Lalchamliana hailing from Thenzwl in Mizoram.

"This is probably the highest seizure of drugs in Eastern India in terms of market value. This seizure is worth at least Rs 100 crore in the market, where prices have gone up due to continuous and effective operations and aggressive actions by Assam police," Partha Sarathi Mahanta added. (ANI)

