Guwahati, Sept 29 (PTI) Assam on Tuesday tested record 1.34 lakh samples for COVID-19, detecting 3,592 new cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state's death toll reached 680 with 13 more fatalities, while the total number of cases rose to 1,77,221, he said.

There are 34,241 active cases in the state at present

Of the latest fatalities, two deaths each were reported from Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Dhubri, while one patient each died in Sivasagar, Nalbari, Darrang, Majuli and Kokrajhar.

On the second day of the three-day drive to conduct over 1 lakh tests, Assam examined the highest 1,34,570 samples for COVID-19, Sarma said.

"I am so proud that second day in a row, our teams carried out an incredible one lakh tests. I admire their tenacity and commitment," the minister said.

Assam has so far tested 33,37,650 samples for COVID- 19, while the total tests conducted per million is 94,482.

So far, 1,42,297 patients have recovered and three migrated out of the state.

The Assam Police, which has been severely hit by the outbreak, said total 4,636 personnel have tested COVID- positive and 20 died.

