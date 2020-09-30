Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) Assam tested a record 1,48,780 coronavirus samples on Wednesday, the highest for a day and reported 17 fatalities and 3,590 new infections, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The toll in the pandemic in the state increased to 697 persons and the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,80,811, Sarma said in a series of tweets.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Abducted, Gang-Raped by 3 in Marugarh.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that 17 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease... My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and friends," he said.

Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh saw three fatalities each, followed by two deaths in Nagaon district, Sarma said.

Also Read | Kerala Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 8,830 COVID-19 Cases; State’s Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1.28 Lakh.

Darrang, Morigaon, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Nalbari, Cachar and Kamrup reported one death each due to the contagion, he added.

Sarma had earlier said that several hundred more people have died due to COVID-19 but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the contagion as they had other ailments too.

"Alert ~ 3590 #COVID cases detected out of 148780 tests. I applaud medical team for conducting more than 1 Lakh tests for the 3rd consecutive day. Positivity Rate ~ 2.41%," the minister tweeted.

With the latest numbers, Assam reported a total of 1,80,811 cases of COVID-19, of which more than 44,000 have been reported from the capital city alone.

The earlier record of the highest single day test was on Tuesday, when the state tested 1,34,570 samples.

So far, 1,43,999 persons have recovered from the disease and were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres, health department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)