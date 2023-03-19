Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): Thousands of pilgrims on Sunday visited the Siddheshwar Shiv temple in the Badarpur area of Assam's Karimganj district on the occasion of Madhu Krishna Trayodashi tithi and Baruni Snan Mahotsav.

The pilgrims from different parts of the state took a holy dip in the Barak river on the occasion.

The district administration has deployed SDRF teams and police personnel for the safety and security of the pilgrims.

An official of the temple management committee said that they have made all arrangements for the pilgrims to take a holy dip in the Barak river.

"SDRF personnel have also been deployed. We have made all arrangements for the occasion. We have made arrangements for lights so that people can take a dip at night also," the official of the temple management committee said. (ANI)

