Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police arrested two more persons in connection with the leakage of question paper for recruitment of Sub-Inspector Unarmed Branch (SI-UB) in the Assam Police. So far the CID has arrested 3 persons in this matter.

"CID, Assam Police has arrested two more persons in last 24 hrs. They have been arrested in connection with CID PS Case No.21/2020 U/S 120 B/406 IPC R/W Section 66 B of IT Act, which relates to leakage of question paper of written examination for recruitment of SI(UB) in Assam Police," the Assam Police said in a statement on Saturday.

"The CID has arrested three persons in connection with this case till date (Saturday)," it added.

