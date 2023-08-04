Kamrup (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): Three elephants on Friday died after being electrocuted in the Kamrup district, said officials.

The incident took place in the Panichanda area under the Rani forest range office.

Rohini Saikia, Divisional Forest Officer of the Kamrup East division confirmed the incident.

According to the reports, a herd of wild elephants came to the area from a nearby jungle in search of food and three elephants came into contact with an electric wire.

Following the incident, forest officials rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

