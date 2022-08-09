Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that his government will contribute Rs 100 crore to North Eastern Development and Finance Corporation's (NEDFI) micro-lending scheme for entrepreneurship development in the state.

The chief minister inaugurated five initiatives to mark NEDFI's 27th anniversary, and these include a NEDFI haat website, training programmes for Agniveer applicants and mobile apps for advancing growth in the northeast.

“I am sure these initiatives will help in entrepreneurship development and capacity building. Our government seeks to emphasise on start-ups, cluster and enterprise development,” Sarma said.

NEDFI will also train around 100 Agniveer aspirants, with the support of Indian Army, as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), he said.

NEDFI is a public financial Institution, set up under the Companies Act, and its management is entrusted upon a board of directors comprising representatives from shareholder institutions, DoNER ministry, state governments and eminent persons from the northeast and outside having wide experience in industry, economics, finance and management.

NEDFI provides financial assistance to micro, small, medium and large enterprises for setting up industrial, infrastructure and agro-allied projects in northeast India.

