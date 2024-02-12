Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Monday decided to launch a statewide 10-day 'Vikas Yatra' from March 1 to inaugurate and lay foundations of 2,776 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 23,000 crore.

A total 1,812 projects will be inaugurated and foundations of 964 projects will be laid during the period, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters here.

The council of ministers decided to give the administrative approval for 12 projects amounting to a total of Rs 1,510 crore under Asom Mala 2.0 to transform rural road network in the state, he said.

The cabinet also decided to distribute 'pattas' or land documents ceremonially across the state from February 23 to 29 after the conclusion of the second phase of 'Mission Basundhara' on February 16, which will be followed by the start of the third phase, the minister said.

The mission includes digital settlement of land to non-individual judicial entities, ownership rights to urban tenants, settlement of bhoodan/gramdan land, conversion of grant land to periodic patta, settlement of lands acquired from religious institutions, start map as a service among other services, Barua said.

The council of ministers also sanctioned the release of budgeted amount of Rs 107.30 crore during the financial year 2023-24 to meet interest subvention for the year to be disbursed to state government employees who availed housing loan under 'Apon Ghar', the subsidised housing loan scheme, the minister said.

So far, 37,626 state government loans have availed the benefit and around Rs 5,222 crore has been disbursed through banks, he added.

