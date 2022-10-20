Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Assam government will provide scooters to 35,800 meritorious students who successfully passed the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination this year.

The scooters will be provided to 29,748 girls students who secured 60 per cent and above marks in the Class 12 examination and 6,052 boys students who secured 75 per cent and above marks.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that, the scooter distribution ceremonial programme will be held from November 30 and the inaugural programme will be held in Kamrup (Metro) and Kamarup district.

Total cost to be incurred Rs 258.9 crore.

"The Assam cabinet also decided that, by aiming to boost the tourism sector in the state the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd and Hyatt Group of Hotels will build a 5-star hotel in Kaziranga. This will be a joint venture project. We hope that Assam will get minimum Rs 100 crore investment for this project," Baruah said.

The Assam Minister also said that the state cabinet also decided to give a second category incentive to the beneficiaries of the state under the Micro Finance Loan Waiver scheme.

"Earlier, the Assam government had given incentives upto Rs 25,000 to the beneficiaries under this scheme. In the second category, our government will give the incentive to the beneficiaries of upto Rs 15,000 and will regularise the NPA. The cheque distribution programme will be held across the state on October 28, 29 and 30," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The Assam cabinet also decided that the next state cabinet meeting will be held in Silchar on November 11.

This year's Lachit Divas will be held in New Delhi on November 24 and the state cabinet also discussed on it.

The state cabinet also discussed the implementation of the second phase of Mission Basundhara.

The Assam cabinet also decided that the monthly remuneration of Assistant Professors working for fixed pay in provincialised colleges hiked to Rs 55,000 (fixed), guidelines on issuing caste certificates for Hill Tribes in Plains and Plain Tribes in Hills, Higher Education department to provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to beneficiaries through nodal principals as part of the proposal. (ANI)

