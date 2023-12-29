Morigaon (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Friday concluded the statewide road awareness campaign "Path Suraksha Jan Andolan in the Morigaon district.

The campaign was initiated on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

With an effort to cultivate a culture of road safety, adherence to traffic rules and responsible behaviour on the roads, the statewide awareness campaign was expected to symbolise the government's commitment to reducing road accidents and safeguarding lives.

The State Transport Minister concluded the campaign after attending the Road Safety Awareness meeting at the Jagiroad College.

Besides interacting with the students, the State Transport Minister briefed them on road safety.

He also appealed to them to spread awareness in society on road safety awareness and its measures.

Commissioner of Transport Ankur Jain, along with other Transport Department Officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

