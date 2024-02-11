Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal participated in the BJP's wall writing campaign, 'Ek baar fir se Modi sarkar' in Guwahati on Sunday.

After the programme, while talking to reporters, he exuded confidence in the BJP coming to power again at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard, taking everybody together...Today, the public is happy. The BJP will once again form the government. This is confirmed," Sonowal said.

He said that the Narendra Modi government has been able to empower every section of society.

"Everybody's confidence has increased by many folds. And every section of society gets social justice and social security. Our economy has also been strengthened." Sonowal said.

BJP National President JP Nadda launched the party's wall writing programme with the motive of raising the appeal 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' among the Indian masses in Delhi on January 15.

"Our wall writing programme is starting across the country today. The programme will start with the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (once again, Modi government) on all the booths across the country. And it is our attempt to involve every BJP worker in this programme and make it a success. This slogan is a humble appeal to the citizens of the nation that the Modi government will be formed in 2024 once again and that steady development will take place within the country," said Nadda after launching the programme.

Many leaders of the party have been participating in the campaign ever since its launch.

The BJP has set a high target of more than 400 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has given a new slogan, 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar'. (ANI)

