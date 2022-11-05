Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government is working with a vision of one medical college per district in Assam.

"Already, the government has taken steps for setting up 15 new medical colleges in addition to the nine existing ones. Out of the 15 new medical colleges, seven medical colleges are being constructed at Nalbari, Nagaon, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Biswanath Chariali, and the second Medical College at Guwahati. The government is going to start the construction of five more medical colleges at Golaghat, Bongaigaon, Marigaon, Tamulpur, and Dhemaji during this month, and work for three more medical colleges proposed at Sivasagar, Karimganj and Goalpara will be taken up very soon. In the next five years, Assam will have a total of 24 Medical Colleges, greatly improving the availability of doctors and medical care in the state," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Girl Collapses, Dies After Teacher Metes Out Punishment to Students at School in Gangammagudi; Case Registered.

The Assam Chief Minister on Friday also said that, with the increase in medical colleges in the state, the number of MBBS seats has also increased from 726 in 2014 to 1200 in 2022.

"Till 2014 total Post Graduate (PG) seats in Assam was 395. In 2022 the total number of PG seats has increased to 711. The availability of doctors has therefore improved significantly. Similarly, 44 super-specialty seats are now available in various institutions under the Assam government. Moreover, when construction of proposed medical colleges gets completed, the state will have 2700 MBBS seats, thereby significantly enhancing opportunity for medical education in Assam," Sarma said.

Also Read | Praveen Nettare Murder Case: NIA Conducts Raids at Popular Front of India Leaders' Residences in Karnataka; Three Arrested.

An MoU for the infrastructure development of the academic block of the second medical college of Guwahati between the Assam government and Bright Star Investments Pvt. Ltd. was signed at a function held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday in presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister exuded confidence that the signing of the MoU launched a new beginning in Assam.

He said that in the days ahead more such collaborations will happen to give a major boost to medical education in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)