Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 14 (ANI): Paying special attention to keeping the animals comfortable throughout the winter season, officials of Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden have taken precautionary measures to keep animals warm during the cold weather.

The zoo authority has installed heaters, used stubble, and blankets, and arranged high-powered electric bulbs to keep the animals and birds in the enclosure warm in the biting chill in the state zoo of Guwahati.

The zoo authority has installed heaters for the tigers, lions as well as other big animals.

Rajani Kanta Deka, Head animal keeper of Assam State Zoo told ANI that all precautionary arrangements for the animals at the state zoo have been made to keep the animals warm during the winter season.

"We are using heaters for all cat family animals like lion, tiger, leopard, black panther. We have installed heaters in the enclosures of the animals to keep them warm the animals during winter. We installed these heaters 20 days back. We have used paddy stubble for other animals like bears, and deer. We have also used small blankets for other small animals," Rajani Kanta Deka said.

On the other hand, Prabin Haloi, head keeper of the state zoo said that, during the winter season we have installed heaters for the animals in their enclosures.

"Apart from that, we have used tarpaulin to cover the animals and used paddy stubble also. We have also installed heaters in the enclosure of a newly born giraffe baby and kangaroo," Prabin Haloi said.

Rahmat Ali, another animal keeper of the zoo said that they start the heater at around 5 pm every day in the enclosures of the animals and close the heater in the morning at around 5-6 am.

If temperatures drop too low, some animals at the zoo remain in their indoor spaces for their health and safety. Some species also have other limitations such as the impacts of wind or ice in their habitat which may impact access. (ANI)

