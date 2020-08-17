Guwahati, Aug 17 (PTI) Eight more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Monday, pushing the death toll in the state to 197, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam's caseload stood at 76,865.

Two fatalities were reported from Cachar and one each from Tinsukia, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Udalguri and Kamrup Rural districts, he said.

There are 21,468 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 55,215 people have been discharged, Sarma said.

Altogether 17,25,893 samples have been tested so far, with Assam having a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent.

The recovery rate in the state is 71.58 per cent, while the doubling rate of patients has increased to 16.4 days from 15.2 days last week.

Meanwhile, 266 people have donated their plasma so far in five medical colleges and hospitals.

