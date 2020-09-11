Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) Assam reported 16 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll to 430, even as 2,534 fresh infections increased the caseload to 1,38,339, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Kamrup Metropolitan registered four deaths followed by three in Nagaon, four in Dibrugarh and Karimganj and one each in Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Cachar and Sivasagar districts, he said.

The new cases include 588 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 194 from Jorhat, 172 from Dibrugarh and 153 from Dhemaji.

The recovery rate in the state has remained constant at around 77.80 per cent during the week with a total of 1,05,701 patients discharged from hospitals so far, the minister said.

Assam has thus far tested 26,71,027 samples, including 36,413 since Thursday.

The state now has 32,205 active cases.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said 4,241 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 18 of them succumbed to the virus. Altogether 3,765 personnel have recovered so far. PTI

