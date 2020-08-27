Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Assam reported 2,036 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 98,807, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state's coronavirus death toll climbed to 278 with four fatalities since Wednesday, he said.

The deaths were reported from Baksa, Dibrugarh, Darrang and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

Of the new infections, 481 were recorded in Kamrup Metropolitan, 146 in Jorhat, 129 in Dibrugarh and 110 in Hailakandi, he said.

Assam now has 19,219 active cases, while 79,307 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has conducted 21,06,836 tests thus far, the minister said.

"Glad that number of discharged patients is now 80 per cent of total cases! Proud of doctors and certain that we shall win," Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, 492 people have donated plasma so far in the five medical colleges and hospitals

