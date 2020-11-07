Dispur (Assam) [India], November 7 (ANI): Assam reported 335 new COVID-19 cases and 926 discharges on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,08,389, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total number of cases include 2,00,381 discharges and 938 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 7,067.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India crossed the 84-lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday. (ANI)

