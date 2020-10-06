Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) Assam reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, pushing the toll to 760, even as the coronavirus tally soared to 1,87,718 with 1,518 fresh cases, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The deaths were reported from Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Darrang, Kamrup Metropolitan and Morigaon districts, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Bans Strike by Officials, Doctors as COVID-19 Cases Surge.

The new cases include 355 from Kamrup Metropolitan -- the most affected district with over 46,000 infections so far, Golaghat (136) and Dibrugarh (108).

Assam conducted 35,670 tests since Sunday with a positivity rate of 4.26 per cent, Sarma said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father’s Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

The state has thus far tested 36,73,960 samples for COVID-19.

It now has 34,831 active cases, while 1,52,124 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from different hospitals and COVID care centres, the minister said.

Meanwhile, 1,398 recovered patients have donated plasma at five medical colleges and hospitals with plasma banks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)