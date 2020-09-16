Guwahati, Sep 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Assam crossed the 500-mark with 19 more fatalities on Wednesday, while 2,394 fresh cases took the tally to 1,48,969, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total number of fatalities is now 511 and the fresh deaths were reported from 14 districts.

Sarma also said that 2,464 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, taking the number of people who have been cured of COVID-19 to 1,19,364. The recovery rate is now 80.13 per cent.

"Happy that 80% of our patients have won the battle against #COVID19 & have been sent back to their homes," he tweeted.

Among the recovered patient is a 100-year-old woman who was discharged from the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here. There are 29,091 active cases now in Assam, he said adding that three others have migrated out of the state. The new 2,394 positive cases include 556 from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 184 from Dibrugarh, 161 from Jorhat and 158 from Golaghat, Sarma said.

The cases were detected out 32,478 tests conducted during the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is 7.37 per cent.

Altogether 28,15,285 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far, the minister said.

