Guwahati, Jun 29 (PTI) Assam reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with the positivity rate rising to 7.65 per cent, as per the National Health Mission (NHM).

The number of active cases increased to 395, while 40 patients recovered during the day, it said.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of cases at 57, followed by nine in Kamrup (Rural) and two in Goalpara.

The state has so far reported 7,24,788 cases. Of these, 7,16,405 patients have recovered.

A total of 6,639 COVID-19 patients have died in the state.

