Karbi Anglong (Assam), January 4 (ANI): As part of the Gunotsav 2024 exercise, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin on Thursday attended the Gunotsav at Bordeka Langmili Gaon ME School in Assam's Karbi Anglong district as an External evaluator and also interacted with students.

'Gunotsav 2024', an exercise to evaluate the performance of nearly 40 lakh students of Assam, is being carried out by the state government from January 3 to February 8.

On the other hand, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu also visited Jururam Pathak Girls High School in Barpeta district and reviewed academics, teaching methodologies and infrastructure.

Gunotsav 2024 kicked off on January 3 in all 35 districts of the state, aiming to assess and enhance the quality of education across 43,498 schools in the state.

Over 39.63 lakh students from Class 1 to Class 9 have participated in this year's Gunotsav. The results of Gunotsav 2024 are anticipated to be announced on April 15, 2024, at 11 AM. (ANI)

