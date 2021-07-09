Allahabad, Jul 9 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh DGP to file reply on a petition filed by an ex-soldier of the Indian Army, alleging that he was humiliated and brutally tortured by the state police.

After taking into account the injury reports and FIR filed by him, the court observed, "Prima facie, it shows a very sorry state of affairs. It prima facie indicates a breach of fundamental rights of the petitioner guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India by the accused police officers/ police personnel."

Stressing that the matter is serious and requires consideration of the court, the Division Bench of Justices Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Gautam Chowdhary directed the DGP to file an affidavit, indicating the action taken in the matter.

Hearing the petition filed by Resham Singh, the court fixed July 12 as the next date of hearing.

According to the plea, Resham Singh, along with his mother and two sisters, was going from Pilibhit to Lakhimpur Kheri on May 2 when they were stopped by police officials around 9 am.

They also asked for the papers of the car in which they were travelling.

Allegedly, since it was taking some time to sort out the papers, the police officials started abusing the victim and his family members.

Thereafter, the police officials beat him up him with sticks.

The police officials allegedly thrashed his mother and sisters and took them to the police station without taking the assistance of any woman police officer.

The victim was disrobed and then tied to a cot and brutally beaten up by the police officials for two continuous hours using only to satisfy their ego, the plea alleged.

