Gurugram, Apr 1 (PTI) Enraged at being overtaken, five men allegedly chased after a car and thrashed its driver on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, police here said on Saturday.

According to the Kadarpur village resident Sandeep Jangra, the alleged incident occurred around 11.52 pm on Thursday when he was returning from Sonepat.

When Jangra crossed the Bandhwari toll plaza, some men in a Hyundai Aura overtook his car and suddenly stopped in front of it, he said in his police complaint.

Seeing the five men disembark, Jangra said he got scared and drove towards Gwal Pahari village. He alleged that the men caught up with his car after its tyre burst, brought him out and thrashed him.

They also threatened to kill him and warned him against overtaking in the future.

On the basis of Jangra's complaint, an FIR was registered against the five unidentified accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 1 police station on Saturday.

"We are trying to identify the accused and they will be arrested at the earliest," said DLF Phase 1 police station SHO Dinesh Kumar.

