Dehradun, December 3: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday hailed the BJP's imminent assembly election victories in three states as the expression of people's mood and their preference for the politics of development over one of dynasty, caste and appeasement. According to the latest trends, the BJP is set to form the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. While the saffron party is set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, it is on the way to trouncing the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In Telangana, the Congress is set to form the government after defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Dhami told reporters at the party office, "People have expressed their feelings. They have rejected the politics of dynasty, caste, appeasement and anti-Sanatanis. It shows that the BJP is all set to form the government under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi again with a massive mandate in 2024." Assembly Election 2023 Results: Less Than 1% Voters Opted for NOTA in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana; 1.29% in Chhattisgarh, Says EC.

Earlier, Dhami said in a post on X, "People of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have put their stamp of trust on the all-round and all-inclusive development programmes being carried out across the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The "emphatic victory" in the three states is also a result of the tireless efforts of crores of dedicated party workers under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda, Dhami said in the post. "I congratulate the people of the three states and crores of hardworking party workers on this historic win," the Uttarakhand chief minister said. 'We Humbly Accept the Mandate': Rahul Gandhi Expresses Disappointment After Congress Loses MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan; Thanks People of Telangana for Electing Party in Southern State.

Dhami and the BJP's Uttarakhand unit chief Mahendra Bhatt joined in the celebrations at the party office. Bhatt said, "PM Modi's mantra of development and people's trust in his vision are the foundation of these victories."

