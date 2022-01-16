Panaji (Goa) [India], January 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised an honest government in the state as he launched a door-to-door campaign in St. Andre and Siroda constituencies on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who arrived in Goa on Saturday afternoon, kicked off a door-to-door campaign from St. Andre along with party candidate Ramrao Wagh, AAP Goa convener Rahul Mhambre and party leader Amit Palekar.

He also held a door-to-door campaign in Siroda along with the party's candidate Mahadev Naik and other AAP leaders.

While holding a door-to-door campaign he also heard the grievances of the people of both the assembly constituencies and assured them that once AAP gets voted to power in the state, it will resolve all their issues.

"People are excited to give chance to a new party and are looking for an honest alternative. AAP will give the honest government," he said.

Lashing out at both the Congress and the BJP, Kejriwal said they had worked only for their vested interests.

"The youth in Goa are facing the highest unemployment rate. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Thus, all the people from the constituency this time want to give AAP a chance. They are tired of the old parties who switch the parties for crores of rupees," he said.

Kejriwal reiterated AAP's promise of providing honest governance to the people of Goa if the party comes to power. When asked about the AAP's electoral prospects when many national political parties are in the fray, Kejriwal said the voters have faith in AAP.

"The voters feel that the AAP government will resolve their issues. All the guarantees announced by us, including providing free and interrupted electricity supply, unemployment allowance, reservation in employment for locals, Rs 1000 per month to every female over 18 years of age and Griha Aadhar allowance of Rs 2500 per month will be fulfilled,'' he added.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

