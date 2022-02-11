Marcel (Goa) [India], February 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday said that the Congress party gave an unstable government to Goa as the state had seen 11 chief ministers in 10 years while the BJP has given a stable government to the state in the last five years and will continue to do so.

Addressing a public meeting in Goa's Marcel, Nadda said, "There was Congress government before 2012. They only made their MLAs do a parade in front of the Raj Bhawan every day and fought for the Chief Ministerial post. There was a new chief minister every other day. Goa saw 11 chief ministers in 10 years. This is Congress' record."

Also Read | The Complete Guide to Bitcoin and its Future & Beyond.

Nadda further said that the BJP is fighting the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Congress is contesting the election. Every MLA is trying to be a chief minister. Every MLA is trying to defeat the other. It is our party where everyone is taken along and there is no dispute between us. We are fighting under the leadership of Pramod Sawant," he said.

Also Read | Aarogya Setu Users Can Now Generate Ayushman Bharat Health Account Number Using the App.

Taking a swipe at Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress which is contesting in Goa for the first time, the BJP national president said that the number of crimes against women and human trafficking is the highest in Bengal.

"Some new parties are coming like TMC. The most number of human trafficking is taking place in West Bengal. The most number of crimes against women is also happening in Bengal. The party that has made such condition of Bengal would the people of Goa want to bring them here?" he said.

"The other party is Aam Aadmi Party that has left no stone unturned in spoiling Delhi. They are seeking votes here now. But it is only the BJP that has done development as well as given stability in the state and will continue to do so,' Nadda added appealing to the people to vote for the BJP in the Assembly elections scheduled on February 14.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the issue of liberation of Goa on Thursday during his rally in (Mapusa) North Goa, Nadda followed the suit and hit out at former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said that the Congress leaders did not have the willpower to make Goa independent.

"You got delayed independence because of Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru. The leaders then did not have the willpower to make you independent. You fought gained independence through your struggle," he said.

"Congress government didn't liberate Goa for 15 years after Independence. People of Goa kept fighting but the Congress government didn't help. From the ramparts of Red Fort, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa," the Prime Minister had said yesterday.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)