New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that he was "abused" by political Opponents including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal only because he wants to develop state.

"All these people are only abusing me. Amit Shah ji abused me a lot today. Channi Sahib, Sukhbir Badal abuse me every day. They don't abuse each other, they only abuse me. My fault here? I want to fix the school hospital, electricity, water of Punjab and want to give employment," Kejriwal tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

AAP has fielded Bhagwant Mann as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February 20.

Congress has fielded Channi from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats. (ANI)

