Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Gujarat on Monday, the third day of his visit to the state where the Assembly polls are scheduled next month.

The PM is addressing a series of 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelans' for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he started on Saturday with a roadshow in Valsad.

On Monday, he will address rallies organised as part of the BJP's campaigning at Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district, Jambusar in Bharuch district and Navsari city, as per the schedule shared by the party.

The PM on Sunday addressed four rallies in the state - in Veraval, Dhoraji, Amreli and Botad.

He had later also met party workers and tweeted about it saying, "After a long day of campaigning, being among fellow Karyakartas at Kamalam is very energising!"

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8.

