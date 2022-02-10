Sattari (Goa) [India], February 10 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his party will give land rights to the people of Goa within six months of forming the government in the state.

Kejriwal addressed public meetings in the Poriem, Mayem and St Cruz constituencies as a part of election campaigning in the state.

"We will give Goans land rights within six months after forming the government. We will repair all the roads in the state," said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering.

Kejriwal also said that free treatment, education, electricity, water will be provided to the people in the state, due to which every household in the state will get the benefit of Rs 2 lakh per year.

"There are two crore people in Delhi and we have made a plan for free treatment of each one of them. In Goa as well, 15 lakh people will receive free treatment, be it a Crocin tablet or a Kidney transplant worth Rs 80 lakhs," he added.

Kejriwal pointed out that there is a debt of Rs 24,000 crores in Goa but not a single penny is spent on building schools and hospitals.

"Where does the money go? It goes to minister's pockets. AAP will make the most honest and corruption-free government in Goa. The 24,000 crore rupees that go into Swiss banks will be used for the public," he added.

Kejriwal said that the guarantee made is based on the track record of the AAP's Delhi government, where its own minister was sacked on allegations of seeking a bribe from a shopkeeper. He assured people that Ministers and MLAs will not be spared if they are caught taking bribes.

He said that just like Delhi, government services will come at people's doorsteps in Goa and they would not need to come to offices, preventing corruption.

"We will also stop petty level corruption by introducing doorstep delivery of services. In Delhi, government officers visit an applicant's residence to collect the documents, and a similar system will be introduced in Goa. Right from your panchayat work to the assistance from the chief minister, everything will be at your doorstep," he said.

Regarding the mining sector in the state, he said there are a lot of vested interests and once the party comes to power, it will resume mining within six months.

"Till then, every dependant family would be provided a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000," added Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further added that his party had provided 10 lakh jobs to the youth in Delhi and asserted that AAP is the only party that can create jobs in Goa.

"Until one finds employment, we will provide a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3000," he added.

Every female above 18 will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 and Griha Aadhar allowance will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, promised Kejriwal to audience.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

