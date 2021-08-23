Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday demanded from the state government to conduct crop inspection in the state's western region to assess its damage and fix appropriate compensation to farmers.

“Western Rajasthan is in the grip of drought. According to media reports, only 10 to 15 per cent of crops of the total sowing has been left and the loss to agriculture is estimated to be worth Rs 2,000 crore,” Raje tweeted.

At the same time, she said, power cuts and its supply at low voltage amid the rising temperature have also affected agriculture.

“This has increased the farmers' concerns across the state. Farmers now expect help from the administration. Therefore, the state government should provide proper compensation to the farmers after getting the ‘girdawari' (crop inspection) done immediately,” she said.

