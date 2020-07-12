Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Mumbai Police on Sunday died due to COVID-19.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Suresh Ishwar Jadhav from D.N. Nagar Traffic Division. Shri. Jadhav was battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family," Mumbai Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 1,263 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths were reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases in the city to 92,720.

As many as 1,441 have been discharged today. The total number of cases in the city includes 64,872 recovered, 22,556 active cases and 5,285 deaths.

Maharashtra has reported 7,827 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,54,427, the health department said.

According to the official data, the total count includes 1,40,325 recoveries and 10,289 deaths. (ANI)

