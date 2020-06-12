India News | Assistant Teachers' Selection: Allahabad HC Stays Single Bench Order of June 3

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Lucknow double bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the June 3 single bench order halting the selection process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools.

The bench comprising justices PK Jaiswal and D K Singh while passing the order said the State government can continue with the selection process, keeping in mind the June 9 order of the Supreme Court by which about 37,000 posts have been kept for Siksha Mitras.

A bench of Justice Alok Mathur on June 3 stayed the appointment process of teachers and directed the petitioners to submit their objections to the state government after which they will be sent to the University Grants Commission for an expert opinion. (ANI)

