India News | Astrologer Bejan Daruwala Passes Away in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): Famed astrologer Bejan Daruwala passed away here on Friday at the age of 88.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter to express his condolence.

"Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti..."

A practising Zoroastrian, Daruwalla was also a self-proclaimed Ganesha devotee.

According to his website, the astrologer was known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, I-Ching, Tarot, Numerology, the Kabalah and even Palmistry. (ANI)

