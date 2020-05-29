India News | Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Passes Away

Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a private hospital here on Friday evening, his family said.

Daruwalla, known for his newspaper columns on astrology, was 90.

Apollo Hospital here confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment.

Speaking to PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus.

Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said.

