India News | Asymptomatic Passengers Who Travelled in Different IndiGo Flights Test COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Several asymptomatic passengers who travelled on different IndiGo flights were tested positive for COVID-19, it informed.

"Few asymptomatic passengers who travelled on IndiGo flights were tested positive for COVID-19 on May 28. A total of 3 passengers onboard from Delhi to Jammu on May 26 tested positive for COVID-19, 6 passengers onboard from Bengaluru to Coimbatore on May 27 also tested positive for COVID-19," Indigo said in a press statement.

Also Read | Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,024 Cases Takes Delhi's COVID-19 Tally to Over 16,000: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

"Two passengers onboard from Delhi to Coimbatore on May 27 also tested positive for COVID-19," it added.

Indigo in its statement further said that the passengers observed all precautionary measures including a face mask, face shield and gloves, like other passengers on-board the aircraft.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2020 Likely to be Conducted For 15 Days Via Baltal Route Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Reports.

"All our aircraft are regularly sanitized as a standard operating procedure and the aircraft operating these flights were immediately disinfected as per protocol. The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure the safety of our passengers and staff," the statement added.

The domestic air travel resumed in several parts of the country from May 25, following the relaxations in the fourth phase of the nation-wide lockdown.

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)