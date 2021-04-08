Noida (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 134 new coronavirus cases, pushing the district's overall infection tally to 26,821, official data showed.

This is the highest single-day rise in cases in the district this year, topping the Wednesday figure of 125.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's active caseload continued an upward trend to reach 743 from 652 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 33 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,985 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 96.88 per cent on Thursday, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 39,338 from 31,987 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries reached 6,06,063 and the death toll reached 9,003 on Thursday, the data showed.

