Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) After logging over 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the last 11 days, the daily tally in Mumbai dropped to 7,895 on Sunday. A total of 11 people died of the COVID-19 infection, the city civic body said in a bulletin.

The caseload in Mumbai now stands at 9,99,862 and the death toll at 16,457, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

A total of 21,025 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the financial capital to 9,20,383.

On January 4, Mumbai had recorded 10,860 cases. The city clocked above 20,000 daily cases on January 6-8. The number started declining since then.

Only 688 of the new 7,895 cases were admitted to hospitals, which raised the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Mumbai to 5,722.

A total of 6,632 or 84 per cent of the new patients were asymptomatic.

With 57,534 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests in Mumbai mounted to 1,46,22,530.

Of 38,127 hospital beds in the city, 5,722 or 15 per cent of beds are currently occupied.

Mumbai's case recovery rate is 92 per cent while the overall case growth rate between January 9 and 15 stood at 1.40 per cent.

The case doubling rate in Mumbai is now 48 days, the bulletin said.

The BMC has sealed 54 buildings after a high number of COVID-19 cases were reported on their premises.

