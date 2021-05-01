Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed after a fire broke out at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, police said.

According to Rajendrasinh Chudasama, Superintendent of Police, Bharuch, the fire broke that broke out in the ICU due to a short circuit have been doused.

"A fire broke out at ICU one unit at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital due to short circuit at around 12.30 am. The fire has been doused. The initial reports suggest that there is a possibility that at least 12 people died in the fire. We can give a clear number by morning only," the SP said.

After the fire broke out at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch, patients were shifted to another hospital.

As per the fire department, they received the call at 12.55 am about the fire in the ICU COVID ward of the hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

