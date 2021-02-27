Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) At least two persons were burnt alive in a collision between two trucks in Churu district of Rajasthan on Friday night, police said.

One of the trucks was carrying palm oil and collided head on with the other truck. Both the vehicles caught fire after the accident and the flames were doused after three hours, police said.

The incident occurred in Dudhwa Khara area of the district.

“At least two persons who were in one of the trucks were burnt alive. The death toll may increase,” the police said. The identities of the deceased are not yet known.

