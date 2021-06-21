Mathura, Jun 21 (PTI) At least 36 passengers were injured after a double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday, police said.

The injured have been admitted to different government and private hospitals, they said.

The accident occurred when the Delhi-bound bus that was coming from Madhubani in Bihar with over 100 passengers, including labourers and their families, onboard overturned after one of its front wheels came off.

Some of the injured have also sent to different private hospitals, Mathura Superintendent of Police (rural) Srish Chandra said.

Senior officials including the chief medical officer reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Nineteen injured were brought to the district hospital. Three of them were in a critical condition and were referred to the S N Medical College, Agra, said Dr Mukund Bansal, Chief Medical Superintendent of Mathura district hospital.

