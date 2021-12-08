Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) At least 40 BMW cars were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in a showroom cum godown in the Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, a Fire Brigade official said on Wednesday, adding that no casualty was reported.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Wife Murders Husband With Help of Lover, Reaches Police Station With Body In Car.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch Model Catches Fire, User Suffers Minor Injuries.

Chief Fire Officer, MIDC fire services, RB Patil said the blaze erupted in the showroom of BMW cars around 5.30 AM on Tuesday which destroyed the cars parked there.

At least 40-45 BMW cars were totally charred in the fire which was brought under control at around 1 PM on Tuesday by ten fire engines, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)